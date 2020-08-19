Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today at Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Pocatello will hold three meetings Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
• Music in the Park will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park. Country singer Gabe Snow will perform. Bring a blanket or a chair and come enjoy great music and great food.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
