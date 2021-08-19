Today
• Event by Gem State Paper & Supply Company, 245 W. Alameda Road in Pocatello, will host a 75th anniversary/customer appreciation celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. There will be vendors, food trucks, new products, door prizes and a grand prize.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings today: a liaison/work session meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.. All meetings will take place in in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Gate City Real Estate will host its annual car show from 6 to 9 p.m. today at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• Idaho Soul will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• The Life is Strange Comedy Tour is coming to The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, at 8 p.m. today. Admission is free.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• The David Price Agency, 485 W. Chubbuck Road, will host its annual Corn Dayz from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. There will be free corn, food vendors, games and bounce houses. Safelite Autoglass will also be there for free rock chip repair.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Rocky Watson Band will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park on Friday at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “The Lion King.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be played Saturday at dusk.
• Mason Wittman will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on productions of “The Cake” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. To reserve tickets, which are $15, visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.