Today
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday & Thursday
• Idaho State University’s Student Involvement Fair, an annual event that showcases ISU’s many student clubs, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the Hutchison Quadrangle. Each day, up to 20 different student clubs will be showcased.
