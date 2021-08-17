Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today Council Chambers in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Citizens’ Climate Lobby will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host a Zoo Day Class from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Tracks and Scat.”
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 711 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Phoenix Risen will be live on stage, and food will be available from ChubbyZ Sandwich Shop and Baconlicious. It’s also Super Hero Night.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Casting for Recovery Eastern Idaho will host a Pint Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Ten percent of all sales during that time will be donated to the organization.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Bash at the Nash from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
