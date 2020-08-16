Today
• The Bannock County Democrats will host a virtual “Barnstorm Bannock County” event via Zoom at 7 p.m. today. It’s an opportunity for Democrats and progressives in the area to discuss issues that matter to them and to learn more about how to safely help elect Democrats during COVID-19. Email bannockdemocrats@gmail.com to sign up or for more information about this event.
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
