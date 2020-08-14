Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host its Hot August Nights Corn Hole Tourney today. Registration opens at 5 p.m. with bags to start flying at 6 p.m. $20 for two-person teams. Round Robin play prior to single elimination tournament. Four games guaranteed with 16 spots available. Contact Neil at tochneil@isu.edu or call 509-954-6566 with questions. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Today & Saturday
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will put on a production of “Matilda the Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. today and at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.
Saturday
• The second annual Snake River Truck & Off-Road Show will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Agparts and Hidden Treasures, 485 N. State St. in Shelley.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• There will be a Freedom Bridge 2020 event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Monte Vista Bridge over I-15 near the Marshall Racine and Farm Bureau Insurance trail. For this event, bring your American flag and let Old Glory wave proudly for all to see that is coming and going on the highway below. Please note: Bring American flags only. For more information, contact Jim Blake at 208-681-0190 or Jennifer Bowen at 208-681-3132
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
