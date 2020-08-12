Today
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• All Under One Roof, 234 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will conduct free HIV testing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m., both in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will put on a production of “Matilda the Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $10.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours — hosted by Pony Express Car Wash, 4500 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck — from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Kyd J will be the featured band during this week’s Music in the Park, which takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park. The food vendor is Navajo Tacos, and the opening act is Alyiah Pedraza. Bring a blanket or a chair.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
