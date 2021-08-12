Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a Super Summer Science activity about dinosaurs and skulls from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Regular admission applies.
• Valley Office Systems, 320 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring Rail City Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The Kyd J Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Po Dogs and Shooters Outlaw BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair. The concert is free but tips are appreciated.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host the Brewery Comedy Tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/46r83f44.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Hillbilly Band Night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host The Unknown Band Night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The annual Chubbuck Days Celebration is set for Friday and Saturday. On Friday, there will be the D.A.R.E. to Scare 5k Fun Run. Check-in is 6:30 p.m. and the race is 7 p.m. It starts and ends at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. Register at https://bit.ly/3AwCFvH. Also on Friday, there will be a free family movie at Stuart Park. The featured movie will be “Cool Runnings,” which begins at approximately dusk. On Saturday, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. and will proceed from the Pine Ridge Mall’s west entrance onto Hawthorne Road, turning left onto West Chubbuck Road and ending at Independence Avenue. After the parade, there will be a festival at Cotant Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on productions of “The Cake” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To reserve tickets, which are $15, visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
