Today
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the Airport Conference Room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Today & Wednesday
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will put on a production of “Matilda the Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday. Tickets are $10.
Wednesday
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• All Under One Roof, 234 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will conduct free HIV testing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m., both in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.