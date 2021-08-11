Today
• Zoo Idaho will host a Zoo Day Class from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Fur and Feathers.”
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a budget meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Crush will be live on stage, and food will be available from Nel’s Bi-Lo Market and Senor Garcias.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its first-ever Wine Wednesday at 6 p.m. today. They will be featuring five different types of wine at a special price, and there will be live jazz music.
• There will be a Jump With Jack Food Drive from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road. Jump for free with a food donation. There will be free pizza as well.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega would like your input on a variety of topics such as property taxes and the city budget, to name just a few. Bring a friend, a neighbor and your concerns to OK Ward Park (on West Quinn Road and Northern Lights Drive) at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a Super Summer Science activity about dinosaurs and skulls from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Regular admission applies.
• Valley Office Systems, 320 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring Rail City Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The Kyd J Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Po Dogs and Shooters Outlaw BBQ will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair. The concert is free but tips are appreciated.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host the Brewery Comedy Tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/46r83f44.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Hillbilly Band Night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.