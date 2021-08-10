Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the Airport Conference Room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Today & Wednesday
• Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega would like your input on a variety of topics such as property taxes and the city budget, to name just a few. Bring a friend, a neighbor and your concerns to Constitution Park, 4020 S. Fifth Ave., at 6:30 p.m. today and to OK Ward Park (on West Quinn Road and Northern Lights Drive) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host a Zoo Day Class from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Fur and Feathers.”
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a budget meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Crush will be live on stage, and food will be available from Nel’s Bi-Lo Market and Senor Garcias.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its first-ever Wine Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They will be featuring five different types of wine at a special price, and there will be live jazz music.
• There will be a Jump With Jack Food Drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road. Jump for free with a food donation. There will be free pizza as well.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
