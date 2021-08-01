Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park, near Zoo Idaho. Bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. For more information, text 208-244-2633.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Monday-Tuesday
• The Leavitt Center will present “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on the classic book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Advance tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Get tickets at The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, or call 855-653-2487. Contact the director with any questions at JulianneGalligan@gmail.com. Follow The Leavitt Center on Facebook to stay up to date.
