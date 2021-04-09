Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon today at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. today. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host craft night starting at 5:30 p.m. today. The owners of Mulberry and Sassafras will guide you through the process of creating picturesque plant stands. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at mulberryandsassafr.wixsite.com/home. All materials will be provided. Crafted will also be open throughout the night.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night today. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to sign up. Must be 21 or older to enter. There will be a party after the show.
• Singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Jarid Greene will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Off The Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Ron Clayson will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
