Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewing, 218 N. Main St., today will host “Pints Up,” an annual event that supports local and independent brewing in the state of Idaho. All across the state, participating breweries will have on hand custom “Willie Becker” style pint glasses to give away when you order a pint of Idaho craft beer. Star Route is open from 3 to 10 p.m.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho’s ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host craft night starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The owners of Mulberry and Sassafras will guide you through the process of creating picturesque plant stands. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at mulberryandsassafr.wixsite.com/home. All materials will be provided. Crafted will also be open throughout the night.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night on Friday. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to sign up. Must be 21 or older to enter. There will be a party after the show.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
