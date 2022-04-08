Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos will put on a show at 7 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Admission is $25. For reservations, text 208-573-6442. Seating is limited.
• Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” production will be performed at 7 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. More than 150 people will perform on stage to help portray Christ’s final days through the perspectives of those who loved him. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
• ISU professors and acclaimed performers Kori Bond and Mark Neiwirth will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre college aged students, and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host the A World on Fire Spring Tour, featuring multiple metal bands, starting at 9 p.m. today. Admission is $10 at the door.
Today & Saturday
• “Death on the Nile” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Almost Famous will perform live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. Participating merchants will have filled Easter eggs for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. until all of the eggs are gone. Be sure to stop at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., for a free photo with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The second annual Freedom Ball, hosted by Reconnect Southeast Idaho, will be held on Saturday at Liberty Hall Event Center, 825 W. Benton St. in Pocatello. Dance instruction will be provided from 7 to 8 p.m. Open dance will take place from 8 to 10. Light hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be provided. Tickets are $25 a person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/243343776787.
• Art Battle Pocatello will take place on Saturday at Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the painting starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/261469581557. Come watch the paint fly before and help vote to determine the winner as artists battle the clock and each other in three fast-paced rounds.
Sunday
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• Sundance Film Festival winner “Jockey” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Seasoned jockey Jackson has weathered decades of races on the riding circuit, but he now finds himself facing what could be his last season as his health deteriorates. As he looks back over his career, a young rider appears who may change his life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
