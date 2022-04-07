Today
• AARP Tax Aide is doing taxes today from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, and at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Idaho State College of Arts and Letters will host the first series of the revitalized Humanities Cafe at 5:30 p.m. today at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. This year’s topic is “Of Ghosts and Mystery,” with ISU professors, Matthew VanWinkle and Kirsten Green Mink presenting, respectively, “Fleshlier Flickers: Haunted Cinemas and The Shadow of War in Graham Greene and Joe Hill,” and “Hog’s Exit: The True Story of Jerry Daniels.” Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host its First Thursday Wine Pairing from 7 to 9 p.m. today. Call 208-234-7000 to reserve your spot.
• The Idaho State Percussion students are hosting a concert at Goranson Hall in the ISU Fine Arts Building at 7:30 p.m. today. Admission is free.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• The Jeff Crosby Band will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
• "Death on the Nile" will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos will put on a show at 7 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Admission is $25. For reservations, text 208-573-6442. Seating is limited.
• Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” production will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. More than 150 people will perform on stage to help portray Christ’s final days through the perspectives of those who loved him. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
• ISU professors and acclaimed performers Kori Bond and Mark Neiwirth will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre college aged students, and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host the A World on Fire Spring Tour, featuring multiple metal bands, starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10 at the door.
Friday & Saturday
• Almost Famous will perform live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.