Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
