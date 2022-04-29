Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• ClaireVoyance will perform a live acoustic set starting at 7 p.m. today at Off The Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• JJ Jones will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Malad Valley Renaissance Faire and Baby Animal Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square, 4556 S. 4400 W. in Malad. Admission is free.
• ISU will host the Bengal Invitational track and field meet at Davis Field from 2 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome to attend.
• “Dog” is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater with shows at 7 p.m. today and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pond Student Union. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “See How They Run” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at visit oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Hired Gun Company will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Improvathon is The Comedy Project’s big fundraiser of the year and boasts 12 hours of comedy shows on Saturday at the MP Dance Studio, 575 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. It starts at 10 a.m. with an open workshop for anyone wanting to learn about improv and then shows start at noon. Local food trucks Dip’d and Smokin’ Buds BBQ will be on site. Comedy troops from around the area, including ISU’s The PAC Rats as well as Quick Wits from the Salt Lake area, will join in on the fun. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance. Find The Comedy Project @tcpimprov on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more info.
• Bannock Youth Foundation, 403 N. Hayes Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Community Conversation for Prevention at 11:30 a.m. Saturday to wrap up Child Abuse Prevention Month. There will be refreshments and raffle prizes. They will discuss how to encourage wellness for children and families, what types of support is available locally, and how to keep prevention work going throughout the entire year.
• There will be a Scout Expo, with the theme “Escape to the Great Outdoors,” taking place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Scouting units have many activities planned for the expo, including potato derby racing, fishing and fire building. The event will be held at pavilion #3. It will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Admissions is free.
• Alexa Sluder will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ, 1015 N. 10th Ave. in Pocatello.
• Jason Green will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• ClaireVoyance will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
