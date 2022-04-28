Today
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a corn hole tournament at 6:30 p.m. today. The bar opens at 5 p.m. Food is available starting at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• ClaireVoyance will perform a live acoustic set starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Off The Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• JJ Jones will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony concludes its season with “In Full Bloom” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run from $10 to $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com, or call 282-3595 for more information.
Friday & Saturday
• The Malad Valley Renaissance Faire and Baby Animal Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square, 4556 S. 4400 W. in Malad. Admission is free.
• ISU will host the Bengal Invitational track and field meet at Davis Field from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome to attend.
• “Dog” is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pond Student Union. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “See How They Run” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at visit oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Hired Gun Company will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.