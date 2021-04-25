Today
• Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites all to a virtual Religious Exploration discussion from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today. The topic will be “Cults in America — what they are, who they are, and what’s the attraction.” A Zoom link can be found at pocatellouu.org, or you can email the Rev. Jenny Peek at minister@pocatellouu.org and ask to be added to our email lists.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall to consider rescinding the city’s face covering ordinance.
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 4:05 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Soda Springs High School will present “Newsies,” the Broadway musical, at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are available for $6 online at bit.ly/3ddJLMt or purchasing them from the SSHS office. Seating will be limited to 100 tickets for each night, so please purchase your tickets in advance.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.