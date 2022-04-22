Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Enjoy live music by Kyd-J Band from 6 to 10 p.m. today as they help raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The ISU Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in their end-of-season concert. Admission runs $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty/staff, $4 for pre-college-aged children and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
• The Comedy Project will host Drunkprov at 9 p.m. today at Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello.
• Classic rock and country band Perfect Chaos will perform starting at 9 p.m. today at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St.
• Jarid Greene will perform a showcase of American songwriters starting at 9 p.m. today at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Rocky Mountain Writers Festival will be held at 7 p.m. today at ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, and at 7 p.m. Saturday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Today’s featured writer is poet Eric Whiteside, and Saturday will feature Jackie Johnson Maughan, author of “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” and Florence Blanchard, comic prose stylist.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the play “The Cherry Orchard” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Ticket prices range from $5 to $14 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “See How They Run” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at visit oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• 3G Country will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Zoo Idaho will host an Earth Day Clean Up from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Celebrate Earth Day by helping to clean up Ross Park and the zoo. Gloves and trash bags provided, as well as treats and coffee.
• The 25th annual Run With the Big Dogs is set for Saturday at Lower Ross Park. They will be using a “trickle start” strategy: participants can begin the race anytime between 9 and 10 a.m., completing either the 2k walk, 2k run, or 5k run depending on their preference. Register at pocatelloshelterfriends.org/run-with-the-big-dogs. All funds raised by the event are used for local animals and animal advocacy organizations.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Goodbye Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. Shop from over 125 local vendors and businesses.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a The Fairytale Feast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 per person to come play all of the games and meet the Fairytale Friends. Lunch is $9 extra. Pay at the door or purchase tickets at www.pocatelloevents.com.
• On Saturday, enjoy “Beer for Bears,” a fundraiser for Zoo Idaho featuring live music by Strings Attached from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by Clairvoyance from 7 to 10 p.m. at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Bengal Theater is featuring the movie “Moonfall” at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Pond Student Union. In this disaster movie, the world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. An unlikely team comes together for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• The Pocatello production of the international hit show “Menopause the Musical” is playing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Tickets range in price from $43 to $47 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
