Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Outback Golf Park, 1665 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello, will host Farmers Fun in 2021: Longest Drive Contest at 4 p.m. today. There will be contests, prizes and food.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho’s ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• Soda Springs High School will present “Newsies,” the Broadway musical, at 6:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available for $6 online at bit.ly/3ddJLMt or purchasing them from the SSHS office. Seating will be limited to 100 tickets for each night, so please purchase your tickets in advance.
Friday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday at Life, a Center for Independent Living, 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m., and the open house will run until 1 p.m.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Strings Attached will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Opskamatrists will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Touch Of Gray will perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
