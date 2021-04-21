Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. today at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Squared: The Pocatello coworking space will host a speed networking event at 7 p.m. today at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Come speed network with other business professionals from around the community. Greet and share information in a brief exchange before moving to the next participant. Refreshments will be provided.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Outback Golf Park, 1665 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello, will host Farmers Fun in 2021: Longest Drive Contest at 4 p.m. Thursday. There will be contests, prizes and food.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho’s ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• Soda Springs High School will present “Newsies,” the Broadway musical, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available for $6 online at bit.ly/3ddJLMt or purchasing them from the SSHS office. Seating will be limited to 100 tickets for each night, so please purchase your tickets in advance.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.