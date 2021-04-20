Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Squared: The Pocatello coworking space will host a speed networking event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Come speed network with other business professionals from around the community. Greet and share information in a brief exchange before moving to the next participant. Refreshments will be provided.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
