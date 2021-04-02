Today
• “Farmers Fun in 2021” is holding a Scattered Easter Egg Hunt throughout Pocatello and Chubbuck today. Clues will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host an event starting at 4 p.m. today to celebrate opening their deck for the season. There will be live music by Better with Beer and Henry Gonzalez.
• The April First Friday Art Walk will be held in locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. today. The festivities will include local and regional art, live music, food, fashion and more. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com for a complete list of participating locations.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• The Relyx will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Almost Famous will perform starting at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Rumor's Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host its grand opening on Saturday. Stop by anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They will have refreshments, take-home goodies and shop tours.
• The McCammon Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Elementary School, 704 Center St.
• An Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Bisharat Market, will take place at Stuart Park in Inkom at 10 a.m. Saturday. Masks are recommended, and attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
• The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot at 10 a.m. Saturday.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Shelley’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Shelley, will take place at Shelley City Park beginning at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The Easter Bunny will also be there to hand out treats.
• Marvin’s Room, a new clothing shop, will host its grand opening starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 840 E. Alameda Road in Pocatello.
• Unplug Pocatello LLC is holding an Easter Bunny Hop ’n Shop at Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St. in Pocatello, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the Easter Bunny will be there, and they will have a petting zoo, games from The Party Barn and a dance.
• Pocatello Pet Lodge will hold its “Egg” Cited Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt for ASPCA at Constitution Park at noon Saturday. Organizers say they will bring eggs filled with candy, dog treats and prizes to your car. Those who wear orange will get an extra prize.
• The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at the city park at noon Saturday.
• Have Faith Ministries Inc. will hold an Easter Community Event, including an egg hunt, at Alameda Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• PV's Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine pairing event starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They will pair five wines with five courses. Cost is $40 per person. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live with music by Sloan Dalley starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday
• American Falls American Legion will hold its 90th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Willow Bay Marina covered pavilion at 1 p.m. Sunday.
