Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• There will be a free concert by the Liberty Quartet at 7 p.m. today at the American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison St. in American Falls.
• The final free virtual concert of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. today. The concert may be viewed by selecting the Stephens Performing Arts Center on YouTube.
• Bluegrass/folk singer Shawn Barnby will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
• The Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center is hosting a theatrical production of “Elephant and Piggie’s: We Are in a Play” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Prices run from $5 to $15. Go to www.isu.edu/tickets for more information.
Saturday
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will be holding an essential needs drive from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Police Department Substation, 800 Yellowstone Ave. (near Fred Meyer).
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• Bannock Youth Foundation will hold a drive-thru pinwheel pick-up from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the OfficeMax parking lot, 1134 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. This is an opportunity for people to come and pick up a pinwheel, Child Abuse Prevention Month materials and donate.
• On Saturday, Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host “Beers for Bears,” a fundraising event for Zoo Idaho, and the grand opening celebration of their new patio. There will be raffles, live music, dancing, food and, of course, beer. Live music will begin at 4 p.m. with The Moon Gypsies followed by The Opskamatrists from 7 to 10 p.m.
• Touch of Grey will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Classic Rock and Country cover band Unbroken will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
