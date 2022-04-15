Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• A dedication and ribbon cutting for the renovated Delta Dental of Idaho Dental Hygiene Clinic at ISU will take place at 12:30 p.m. today.
• A variety of health care providers in Pocatello and Chubbuck have teamed up to host an Easter egg hunt at 5 p.m. today at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ISU Jazz Ensembles Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission prices are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college aged students, and ISU students get in free with a valid Bengal ID. Children aged under the age of 6 will not be admitted.
• Dustin Armstrong will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project will put on an improv show at 8 p.m. today at MP Dance Company, 575 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host an Open The Deck party today and Saturday. There will be specials, giveaways and live music. From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Alexa Sluder and Coming Home will perform, and then Jason Greene and Sons of Bannock take the stage from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
• “San Andreas” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. A seemingly ideal day turns disastrous when California’s notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating, magnitude 9 earthquake, the largest in recorded history. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the play “The Cherry Orchard” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Ticket prices range from $5 to $14 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “See How They Run” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at visit oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Whiskey Hangover will perform live in the Loft from 8 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.
• Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host its annual Easter egg dive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Golds Gym members are free. Non-members are $3 per child. Different age groups will start at different times in the pool.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. This is for children with special needs and their families. Tickets are required and are available at the library, local schools and various therapy agencies. Call 208-237-2192 for more information.
• Brittani Hobson of Keller Williams Realty East Idaho will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds Park in Pocatello on the corner of Olympus Drive and Fairgrounds Road. The hunt will be for ages up to 12. There will be prizes and Camille’s Crepes will be on site. The first 100 people will get a free crepe!! There will be a photo booth set up.
• The 2022 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the gymnasium at 135 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Nearly 100 businesses, agencies, and organizations will be providing activities, information and goods for sale that make it easy to be green. Come enjoy great music, food, and hands-on activities at this free community festival.
• Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St. in Pocatello, will host the Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This free event will feature an Easter Egg hunt at noon, a petting zoo, games, vendors and pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m.
• Science Time with the Queens will take place at noon Saturday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Join Mr. Rowan, Miss Cali and a special animal expert.
• Pocatello Liquidation, 190 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, will host an Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. The bins will have hidden eggs filled with candy and a prize number. Prizes include gift cards, a speaker, headphones and more. Limit one egg per customer. Ages 18-plus only.
• Legacy Christian School, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be eggs, prizes and an open house if you are looking for information about the school.
• John Young will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Country band Parmalee will perform on Saturday in the Chiefs Event Center at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $49 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• The ISU Choirs Spring Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission prices are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college aged students, and ISU students get in free with a valid Bengal ID. Children aged under the age of 6 will not be admitted.
