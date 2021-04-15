Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings today: a special meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Dialysis Clinic Inc., 2001 Bench Road in Pocatello.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho's ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Cost is $10 for five pours.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting a wine pairing event at 6:30 p.m. today. Reservations can be made by calling 208-233-1322.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Bid opening for the Pocatello Regional Transit Coach will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• There will be a concert by the Liberty Quartet at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison St. in American Falls. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken in support of their ministry.
• The final free virtual concert of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The concert may be viewed by selecting the Stephens Performing Arts Center on YouTube. Once the concert is posted on YouTube following the Friday broadcast, it will be available for viewing on demand.
• Bluegrass/folk singer Shawn Barnby will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
