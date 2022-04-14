Today
• AARP Tax Aide is doing taxes today from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, and at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Idaho State Athletics will host an Easter egg hunt today at Miller Ranch Stadium following the ISU vs. BYU softball game. The game starts at 4 p.m.
• Teething Veils, a folk band traveling from Washington, D.C., will perform a free concert starting at 5 p.m. today at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall Pocatello.
• Barricade, 308 E Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting a “Step into Spring” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. It is $12 for five pours.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• Montana-based string band Hardwood Heart will perform starting at 9 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• “San Andreas” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. A seemingly ideal day turns disastrous when California's notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating, magnitude 9 earthquake, the largest in recorded history. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• A dedication and ribbon cutting for the renovated Delta Dental of Idaho Dental Hygiene Clinic at ISU will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
• A variety of health care providers in Pocatello and Chubbuck have teamed up to host an Easter egg hunt at 5 p.m. Friday at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ISU Jazz Ensembles Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission prices are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college aged students, and ISU students get in free with a valid Bengal ID. Children aged under the age of 6 will not be admitted.
• Dustin Armstrong will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project will put on an improv show at 8 p.m. Friday at MP Dance Company, 575 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host an Open The Deck party on Friday and Saturday. There will be specials, giveaways and live music. From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Alexa Sluder and Coming Home will perform, and then Jason Greene and Sons of Bannock take the stage from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the play “The Cherry Orchard” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Ticket prices range from $5 to $14 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “See How They Run” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at visit oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Whiskey Hangover will perform live in the Loft from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
