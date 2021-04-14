Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. today at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Science Night Trivia will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. today at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people), and proceeds benefit Zoo Idaho.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• Acoustic Aspen will perform starting at 8 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. Bluegrass-folk singer Shawn Barnby will open beforehand.
Thursday
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings on Thursday: a special meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Dialysis Clinic Inc., 2001 Bench Road in Pocatello.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting a wine pairing event at 6:30 p.m. today. Reservations can be made by calling 208-233-1322.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho’s ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $10 for five pours.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.