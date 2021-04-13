Today
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the Airport Conference Room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Bid opening for the Old Town Connection Trail will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Science Night Trivia will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people), and proceeds benefit Zoo Idaho.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• Acoustic Aspen will perform starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. Bluegrass-folk singer Shawn Barnby will open beforehand.
