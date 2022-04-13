Today
• The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., hosts oil painting classes on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• At 7 p.m. today, there will be a free showing of “Coming Clean,” which examines America’s opioid crisis through the eyes of the recovering addicts and political leaders on the frontlines. The film will be shown in the Bengal Theater at ISU.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
Thursday
• AARP Tax Aide is doing taxes on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, and at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Idaho State Athletics will host an Easter egg hunt on Thursday at Miller Ranch Stadium following the ISU vs. BYU softball game. The game starts at 4 p.m.
• Teething Veils, a folk band traveling from Washington, D.C., will perform a free concert starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall Pocatello.
• Barricade, 308 E Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting a “Step into Spring” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It is $12 for five pours.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• Montana-based string band Hardwood Heart will perform starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
• “San Andreas” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. A seemingly ideal day turns disastrous when California's notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating, magnitude 9 earthquake, the largest in recorded history. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.