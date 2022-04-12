• AARP Tax Aide is doing taxes today from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, and at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. today.
• “The Mitchells vs the Machines” will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her first year at film school. But their plans to bond as a family soon get interrupted when the world’s electronic devices come to life to stage an uprising. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., hosts oil painting classes on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• At 7 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a free showing of “Coming Clean,” which examines America’s opioid crisis through the eyes of the recovering addicts and political leaders on the frontlines. The film will be shown in the Bengal Theater at ISU.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.