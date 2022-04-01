Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• April’s First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Pocatello. Come stroll through shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ISU Comedy Night will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the Bengal Cafe at the Pond Student Union. Join in on the laughs as The Comedy Project and the ISU Pac Rats (ISU’s very own improv group) team up in a competitive improv comedy show that will be free to attend.
• Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a mix of country and rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. Classes are free and open to all ages.
• Soul Sugar will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will play at 9 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• Gateway Habitat for Humanity will host a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Breakfast is $8. All donations go toward building a new home for a local family.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Monster Truck Grand Nationals return to Pocatello’s Holt Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $15 to $40 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or at the door.
• The fourth annual New 10-Minute Play Festival, featuring eight original short plays written by playwrights across the country, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at Pocatello’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. The plays are acted, directed, stage managed and designed by Idaho State students. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 to benefit the Alpha Psi Omega student drama club.
• Sons of Bannock will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Country/rock band Close To Midnight will perform starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• British Academy Award Winner “Limbo” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. In this bittersweet comedy/drama, a young Syrian musician and other refugees seek asylum on a remote Scottish island. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
