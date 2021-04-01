Today
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host its Climate Change Series at 5:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Engage in fun climate science. Investigate how climate change is affecting Idaho’s ecosystems and industries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Paxek2. Advanced registration is required.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• “Farmers Fun in 2021” is holding a Scattered Easter Egg Hunt throughout Pocatello and Chubbuck on Friday. Clues will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host an event starting at 4 p.m. Friday to celebrate opening their deck for the season. There will be live music by Better with Beer and Henry Gonzalez.
• The April First Friday Art Walk will be held in locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The festivities will include local and regional art, live music, food, fashion and more. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com for a complete list of participating locations.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Relyx will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Almost Famous will perform starting at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rumor’s Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
