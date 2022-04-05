Today
• Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Schedule your appointment to donate at www.redcrossblood.org. Click on “find drive” and use the sponsor code kellerwilliams.
• The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., hosts oil painting classes on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. today in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will join the vendors as well.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
Thursday
• AARP Tax Aide is doing taxes on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, and at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Idaho State College of Arts and Letters is proud to host the first series of the revitalized Humanities Cafe at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. This year’s topic is “Of Ghosts and Mystery,” with ISU professors, Matthew VanWinkle and Kirsten Green Mink presenting, respectively, “Fleshlier Flickers: Haunted Cinemas and The Shadow of War in Graham Greene and Joe Hill,” and “Hog’s Exit: The True Story of Jerry Daniels.” Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host its First Thursday Wine Pairing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Call 208-234-7000 to reserve your spot.
• The Idaho State Percussion students are hosting a concert at Goranson Hall in the ISU Fine Arts Building at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• The Jeff Crosby Band will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
• "Death on the Nile" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
