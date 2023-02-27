POCATELLO — The Comedy Project, your local improvised comedy troupe, is having the IMPROV-A-THON, a 12-hour improvised comedy fundraiser Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westside Players Theater, 1009 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello.

This is the perfect opportunity to support your local arts and theater. We will be offering workshops with the purchase of a ticket between 10 a.m. and noon, so you can try doing improvised comedy or hone your already sharp skills. From noon until 10 p.m., it will be an all-out PG-13 improvised comedy featuring the Comedy Project, the ISU PAC Rats and other regional improv groups.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.