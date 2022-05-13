POCATELLO — This year, the College of Business recognized 1990 accounting alumnus Michael Hayhurst as its 2022 Professional Achievement Award recipient. Hayhurst was recognized on May 6 with a reception and was joined by nine other recipients of the award from the other colleges on Idaho State University’s campus.
The Professional Achievement Award is given out every year to Bengal alumni who have contributed great value to Idaho State University, their professions and their communities.
Since graduating, Hayhurst has accumulated over 30 years of experience working in public accounting. His career launched shortly after graduating from Idaho State when he accepted a position with Arthur Anderson, an accounting firm. After working for the firm for 11 years, Hayhurst assumed partnership. In the early 2000’s, Hayhurst moved on to a position at his current firm, KPMG. KPMG is one of the Big Four accounting firms and has locations all over the world.
Hayhurst’s career at KPMG began at the company’s Boise, Idaho office where he led the audit department. In 2009, Hayhurst transferred positions, assuming an Office Managing Partner position in the Anchorage, Alaska office until 2015.
Today, Hayhurst is once again working for the Boise KPMG office serving as the Office Managing Partner.
“Mike is the most complete professional that I have ever known,” said Accounting Department Chair and Professor, Dr. Bob Picard. “His technical competence, professionalism and humility combine to make him the utmost role model. Whenever I talk with students about what it means to be a professional, I reference Mike as an example. Mike’s support of Idaho State University makes us and our students better in many, many ways.”