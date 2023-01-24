Jessica Woodland

Jessica Woodland is pictured here holding flowers and her P.I.E.S. Award.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Jess Woodland is the January P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Woodland is a college and career advisor at Century High School. She was nominated by her colleague, Ms. Meg Fleischmann.

In her nomination, Ms. Fleischmann wrote: “Jess Woodland is a favorite amongst all Century High School student body and staff. She is always the first one to volunteer for anything anyone needs, she always wins the best-dressed award on spirit days, and she wears the most enthusiastic, smiley face every day! Everyone at Century loves Jess. In fact, we have a saying out at Century ... it is not a party until Jess shows up!

