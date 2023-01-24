POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Jess Woodland is the January P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Woodland is a college and career advisor at Century High School. She was nominated by her colleague, Ms. Meg Fleischmann.
In her nomination, Ms. Fleischmann wrote: “Jess Woodland is a favorite amongst all Century High School student body and staff. She is always the first one to volunteer for anything anyone needs, she always wins the best-dressed award on spirit days, and she wears the most enthusiastic, smiley face every day! Everyone at Century loves Jess. In fact, we have a saying out at Century ... it is not a party until Jess shows up!
"Each trimester, Jess comes in to every Dual Enrollment/AP course offered at Century. She gives all students information on what Dual Enrollment/AP courses can do to help their future, and she works tirelessly until every student that wants to sign up for college credits is completely signed up. Her high level of organization and time management skills create a really successful Dual Enrollment/AP program at Century. Without any exaggeration, I can say that ALL teachers who teach college credit courses at Century appreciate the work Jess does. She is absolutely vital to our programs, and many students wanting to take college credits in high school would fall through the cracks without Jess's hard work and persistence.
"Jess's work at Century is amazing, but it is not the main reason why I decided to put in my first ever PIE nomination after 22 years of teaching in District 25. Two days ago, I watched Jess counsel a student who was struggling with an AP Biology course. The student was in tears and was extremely frustrated with her lab performance and class situation that day. With a huge amount of kindness and genuine sincerity, Jess stood up and told the student, 'I think you need to go talk with your teacher.'
"The student was very emotional and did not want to go. Jess said, 'Would you feel better if I went with you?' The student said, 'Yes.' I watched Jess emotionally scoop up that student and take her downstairs to talk with her teacher. They came back 10 minutes later. The student was no longer crying, and she said it all worked out. With Jess by her side, she was able to advocate for herself, was pleased with the outcome and I could see the relief on her face. Jess made a difference in that student’s life that day. The natural ease in which Jess took that student under her care made me realize that Jess instinctively does things like that every day. Jess Woodland is a hard worker, responsible and efficient. She is also kind, caring and sincere. She loves every student, challenges them to take difficult classes, and works hard for each one of them. Jess Woodland deserves to be recognized for her efforts at Century High School. Thank you for her consideration for the PIES award!”
Ms. Woodland was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Jan. 17 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
