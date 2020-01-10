Cole Chevrolet continued their support of the Bannock Development Corporation and job growth in our community with a $5,000 investment. This support will help promote job attraction, talent development, housing construction and employer support efforts in Bannock County and the region. A check was presented at a ceremony today in Cole Chevrolet’s showroom.
Amy Rhoades, chairperson of the Bannock Development Corporation, commenced the ceremony. “I want to express our appreciation to Cole Chevrolet and Art Beery. Art is economic development. He is not afraid to step up and be the positive force in the community or to speak his mind. Art not only extends money for economic development — he also has a generous heart that makes a difference in the lives (of) those that are less fortunate,” Rhoades said.
Art Beery, general manager of Cole Chevrolet, addressed the gathering. “I want to tell the community what a great program Bannock Development is and why they should be supported. They extend hope and promise into the community and bring in businesses and jobs,” said Beery. Cole Chevrolet has been a Heritage Level Investor in Bannock Development since 2017 when Beery moved to the Pocatello-Chubbuck community.
The investment in Bannock Development Corporation has even more significance according to John Regetz, president and CEO. “Bannock Development Corporation greatly appreciates Cole Chevrolet’s investment in the community’s economic growth. It is harder for Bannock Development to fundraise than most non-profits because we cannot provide tax deductions, so when a business such as Cole Chevrolet supports us it has to come from their marketing budgets. Cole Chevrolet and the rest of our investors really deserve our community’s appreciation for their commitment to our prosperity,” said Regetz.