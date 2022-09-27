PRESTON — To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Franklin County Medical Center is hosting its 12th annual Brake for Breakfast event on Oct. 6 from 7 to 9 a.m. at 153 N. State St. in Preston.

This event is a quick and easy way to bring awareness to breast cancer which statistically affects 1 in 8 women. In addition to a bag of breakfast snacks, participants will get helpful information on monthly self-tests and annual screenings. While there is no cure for cancer, early detection is the best strategy for fighting and surviving the disease.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.