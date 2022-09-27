PRESTON — To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Franklin County Medical Center is hosting its 12th annual Brake for Breakfast event on Oct. 6 from 7 to 9 a.m. at 153 N. State St. in Preston.
This event is a quick and easy way to bring awareness to breast cancer which statistically affects 1 in 8 women. In addition to a bag of breakfast snacks, participants will get helpful information on monthly self-tests and annual screenings. While there is no cure for cancer, early detection is the best strategy for fighting and surviving the disease.
“We have been hosting this event since 2010. We love the opportunity to connect with the community and share this important information,” said Jenny Christensen, public relations assistant. “Women these days are just so busy and often put their own health needs on the back burner to focus on being moms, wives, sisters, friends, bosses, co-workers, etc. Brake for Breakfast is a great way to take a few minutes to remind them of these simple and potentially life-saving measures.”
Over the past 12 years, FCMC has hosted this event at several locations around Preston, handing out anywhere from 400 to 600 bags. To avoid conflict with the construction of the hospital’s new medical building, this year’s event will be held at the FCMC Adult Developmental Disability Agency building.
FCMC has been operating since 1929 and is a hub for rural and critical health care access for Southeastern Idaho. Located in the heart of Preston, FCMC has seven departments to provide quality health care at any stage of life, for your expected and unexpected health care needs. FCMC provides a range of services and specialties including community health and specialty clinics, inpatient and outpatient services, labor and delivery, surgery, home care programs, rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, urgent care, emergency services and more. Find out more about its history and services at FCMC.org.
