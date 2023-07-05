Last October in an article for the Bingham County Historical Society Newsletter, I wrote “An unprecedented thing is happening right now in the Blackfoot real estate market. Two of the three fascinating clinker houses are for sale at the same time. (This) has never happened before and may never happen again”. I was wrong. It is happening again right now.
The W.F. Berryman House at 563 S. Shilling remains on the market. The bungalow style home with the large front porch, original floors and woodwork, and the original carriage house still intact is a remarkable home, in itself, but the sale would include the large lot next door, where the C.W. Berryman house burned in 2014. (C.W. was W.F.’s father.) The lot was cleared, leveled, and replanted in grass and has hosted many parties and barbeques in recent years. The clinker bricks are used all along the front porch and for the chimney.
The second clinker house, at 790 S. University, has just come back on the market. The current owners had listed it last year with the intention of downsizing across town. They later decided that they were not ready to leave this treasure of a house, and stayed put through the winter. This year, they have an opportunity to move nearer to family and have put a ‘For Sale by Owner’ sign out. This home features the clinker brick on the lower half of all exterior walls, including the garage plus the clinker brick fireplace in the living room. It has an extra-large lot, mature trees, and a large garden spot.
The third clinker house is the Slattery House at 54 South Street. It is similar to the other two, but not for sale. This house and the Berryman House were built as wedding presents for two of the three children of C.F. Berryman, a local banker. Funny thing is, the third child, the oldest daughter, was given a house diagonally across the corner from the others, at 480 S. Shilling. This house, known as the Hayes House had a ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn this morning.
All four houses mentioned above were built by David ‘Ab’ Jenkins, who was a true artist in wood and brick. All his homes are exceptionally well-built with brick exteriors and beautifully detailed interiors. There are always uniquely bricked fireplaces, built-in bookcases and china cabinets, and fine wood moldings. He favored one-story homes with basements and large front porches with substantial columns and wide eaves.
Clinker bricks are rejects – usually the clay was too wet when the bricks were fired, causing them to deform and change color. Structurally, they are harder than standard bricks and thus more difficult to cut. Ab Jenkins collected these bricks from the junk pile. The brickmaker didn’t care until he learned that Ab was actually making houses from them. Then the supply was cut off. You can find clinker houses in Boston, Los Angeles and Blackfoot. That how rare these wonderful homes are. We want these two fine clinker houses and the Hayes House, which has Ab Jenkin’s special touch but in conventional brick, to be purchased by someone who understands that they are buying a non-replaceable piece of history.
Two more Ab Jenkins houses have been identified – 121 N. Shilling, the Millick House #2, and Ab Jenkins’ own home at 160 N. Shilling, next door to Historical Museum. I believe there are probably more. If you have any information about other Ab Jenkins houses, please contact the Bingham County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.