W.F. Berryman House at 563 S. Shilling in Blackfoot.

Last October in an article for the Bingham County Historical Society Newsletter, I wrote “An unprecedented thing is happening right now in the Blackfoot real estate market. Two of the three fascinating clinker houses are for sale at the same time. (This) has never happened before and may never happen again”. I was wrong. It is happening again right now.

The W.F. Berryman House at 563 S. Shilling remains on the market. The bungalow style home with the large front porch, original floors and woodwork, and the original carriage house still intact is a remarkable home, in itself, but the sale would include the large lot next door, where the C.W. Berryman house burned in 2014. (C.W. was W.F.’s father.) The lot was cleared, leveled, and replanted in grass and has hosted many parties and barbeques in recent years. The clinker bricks are used all along the front porch and for the chimney.

