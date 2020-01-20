POCATELLO — Citizens' Climate Lobby and The Sand Trap bring to Pocatello HBO and Leonardo DiCaprio’s newest documentary "Ice on Fire." It is an eye-opening film that focuses on many never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down our escalating climate crisis. The film will be shown at The Sand Trap Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 and the film begins at 7 p.m.
A complimentary beverage of choice is provided to all moviegoers and a no-host dinner is optional. The film goes beyond the current climate change narrative and focuses on cutting edge research to solve today’s climate instability. The documentary was filmed all around the world with insights from scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs and others impacted by the current volatile climate.
"Ice on Fire" emphasizes the importance of a two-pronged approach to reversing the crisis: First, reducing carbon emissions through traditional renewable energy sources and new ones, like tidal energy. Second, taking carbon out of the atmosphere by sequestration, including direct air capture, sea farms, urban farms, biochar, marine snow, bionic leaves and other creative solutions.
While much of the political and economic focus has been on the energy sector, the film points out that DRAWDOWN (pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and oceans and sequestering or into new materials) is critical for slowing down the increasing costs of climate change.
"Ice on Fire" shows that while the risks and urgency are higher than ever today, there are great opportunities for innovative solutions that offer a realistic and hopeful perspective on a key global issue that demands our lawmakers take action on it.
"Ice on Fire" is directed by Leila Conners and narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. The producers are Leonardo DiCaprio, Mathew Schmid and Leila Conners; executive producers are George DiCaprio, Roee Sharon Peled; the cinematography is by Harun Mehmedinovic. For HBO: the executive producers are Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.