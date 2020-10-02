Cliff and Connie have been a part of the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities for over 50 years. In August, their family arranged a surprise family reunion, including all six children (Michael, Jeff, Robyn, Valerie, Julie and Matt) with their significant others, and all of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They wanted to celebrate Connie's 75th birthday in August and be able to give Cliff a hug for his upcoming 80th October birthday. In all, there were 36 family members.
Also in attendance was Dallen Hoffer and his family. Dallen joined the family during his junior and senior years of school when he found himself without a home. Cliff and Connie welcomed him despite the fact that they were currently living in a three-bedroom home already at full capacity with six children.
Mike said that he is “grateful for my father for teaching me my trade which has helped me create a successful business.” Mike owns a successful plumbing business but also enjoys catering private parties with a flair. Mike added that: “Mom taught me to give to others through her example. She also taught me my love of cooking that allows me (to) share my food worldwide.” Mike has passed that knowledge down to his three boys.
Jeff spoke about growing up: “Me and my brother worked all through high school. We were able to buy our own clothes and essentials and also helped at times knock out the rent.” Mike and Jeff both started working with Cliff at a very early age.
In August, Dallen shared that he was so happy to see everyone and that he “loves Mom and Dad for everything that they did for him and all that they taught him.”
Robyn was the oldest girl in the family and remembers how much she wanted a big family. “Although there were times that we didn’t get along — like every family — I always felt that I could rely on them when times got tough.”
Robyn added: “Because we were a big family, we all had to pull our weight. But if we are being honest, Mom and Dad did the lion's share of the work around the house, including laundry for eight people while working full time while Dad has a knack for creating a beautiful yard."
Once when she was young, Robyn was feeling a little down and Connie told her, “Stop sitting there and go find something nice to do for someone else, you will be surprised how good it will make you feel.” That is a lesson that Robyn has tried to teach her four children.
Valerie laughed as she remembered how she was the biggest trouble maker in the family. “I was always roping Julie and Matt into mischief and getting them into trouble. Somehow, my parents still managed to love and support me anyway.” Today Valerie understands how it is to love your children no matter what with three trouble makers of her own.
Julie smiled as she remembered how Cliff used to take the kids to swim at an indoor pool near Highland. Julie said that she has been able to teach a lot of her nieces and nephews and son how to swim. “Dad always found ways to give Mom a break from the kids. One thing I have learned from him is that he doesn’t ever talk bad about others. He also never complains about anything no matter how hard things get. What an amazing example to me."
Julie continued thinking of Connie, observing, “Mom has always given of her time and is compassionate and empathetic when interacting with others.”
One of Julies' fondest memories of Connie is when she asked her to crochet her a blanket; anyone that knows how to crochet knows what a monumental task that this can be. Julie thought that the request was forgotten and then “Christmas that year she had somehow completed the blanket without me knowing about it. All while raising six kids, cooking a homemade meal every night and working a full-time stressful job. I love the way Mom takes care of her family, even when it’s hard. It shows us all how much she really loves us. Mom is really amazing.”
Julie is now an amazing mother to her son.
Matt, the baby boy, is the favorite, as he should be. Matt is the only sibling that still lives in Pocatello, and he does a terrific job of taking care of them. Matt feels that “Mom and Dad both were great examples of hard-working and very selfless parents.”
Matt commented that “I know without a doubt that they are proud of each and every one of us and hopefully they know that they did a pretty good job.”