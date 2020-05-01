You might have found yourself believing in the misconception that moving forward is always “better.” This idea stays consistently incorrect across many disciplines, too. This is true in relationships, weightlifting and even CrossFit.
It’s quite possible and fairly common that individuals find themselves operating at an advanced level or stage with glaring holes in their development and were foregone throughout the process. These holes, weaknesses and neglected concepts/skills will find a way to limit the overall potential of an individual and require the best way forward to be retroactively going back and addressing these issues.
Your physical movement and ability work inline with this concept. You can sympathize with an individual that understands how to overhead squat, then hang snatch, and finally snatch would think that he/she can move forward with unlimited development of the snatch.
This simply isn’t true. If the athlete doesn’t possess the required strength or understanding of the different positions and bypasses sections of the snatch they will quickly hit a ceiling. While as a coach we can’t argue the fact that they have the “ability” to snatch, we know that the only way they can make substantial progress will be through cleaning up and developing the holes mentioned.
Think of all the skillsets you have acquired that this type of attention to detail and “cleaning up” would benefit or progress?
