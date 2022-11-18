POCATELLO — Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. In partnership with the Bannock County Commissioners, all 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre on May 31 and June 1. Graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below.

Graduation schedule:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.