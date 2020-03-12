Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, is pleased to announce the signing of a product supply agreement with the Idaho State University Idaho Accelerator Center for the production and commercial supply of copper-67.
Under the new agreement, IAC will supply Clarity with Cu-67 for planned clinical development, including the SARTATETM trial in children with neuroblastoma and SAR-bisPSMA trial in prostate cancer patients in the USA. IAC has been Clarity’s long-term partner, providing a reliable supply of high-purity and high-specific activity Cu-67 for some years. IAC’s proven experience in the production and supply of copper-67 has already allowed Clarity to initiate and complete therapeutic studies in a range of cancer types, both in the United States and in Australia.
Clarity’s Executive Chairman, Alan Taylor, commented, “We are excited to bolster our relationship with IAC to further progress our pipeline of theranostic agents in the fight against cancer."
IAC’s electron accelerator capability enables Clarity to eliminate the reliance on supply from the limited number of aging nuclear reactors which currently produce therapeutic radionuclides such as lutetium-177. This gives Clarity the opportunity to move swiftly through clinical trials with its three main products, SARTATETM, SAR-bisPSMA and SAR-BBN in such indications as neuroblastoma, neuroendocrine tumours and prostate, breast and brain cancers.
“We are pleased to have signed the product supply agreement with Clarity and are looking forward to continuing our supply of this copper isotope using our increased capacity and our world-leading e-linac process to produce a high purity product at very high-specific activity,” said Jon Stoner, director of the IAC. “Clarity’s proprietary chelator technology along with our patent-protected commercially produced Cu-67 combine to showcase a future market-leading medical isotope.”
Taylor further commented: “Clarity is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company that is uniquely placed to control its full supply chain within the USA. With IAC further planning on additional facilities to support the development of Cu-67 production and with Clarity having recently signed a letter of intent with NorthStar Medical to supply and industrialize the production of this therapeutic isotope, we are well underway towards building stable and reliable commercial-scale supply of Cu-67 for our late-phase trials and market entry of our products in a number of large cancer indications.”