POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is joining with U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the Idaho Department of Commerce, as well as other leaders and organizations to help local small businesses.
On Friday, Pocatellans and all Idahoans are invited to "Support Local Gems" by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Citizens can get involved by shopping at small businesses online, purchasing gift cards for future use or for loved ones, ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and has had a tremendous impact on Pocatello’s businesses,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “If you are not already, please find a way to help support our local business owners.”
“Idaho small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the backbone of our state’s economy. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has forced widespread closures of small businesses across the Gem State, threatening livelihoods, acute job losses and imperiling the future of Main Street establishments across the state,” said Sen. Jim Risch. “There are many ways to support these businesses; on Friday, April 24, I invite you to find a way to express your support for the small businesses that power our economy and make our communities thrive.”
Additional supporters of Support Local Gems include Gov. Brad Little, Sen. Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, Idaho Retailers Association, Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, and the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
“Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term, and our small businesses need our support more than ever,” Gov. Brad Little said. “I urge all citizens who are able to spend money and support small business on Friday, April 24.”
Following the Friday event, Visit Idaho will continue to promote awareness of the Support Local Gems program by sharing resources, as well as the stories of Idaho communities, citizens and small businesses on visitidaho.org and across its social media channels.