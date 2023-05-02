Trail Conditions Assessment 2023

The survey will help involve the local community in the stewardship of the trails.

 Photo courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Bannock County are looking for continued community feedback and participation on trail accessibility, sustainability and diversity. Community members can complete a survey by visiting https://bit.ly/411joPA or downloading the Survey123 app (which allows for offline data entry).

The goal is to protect natural and cultural resources, promote safety and provide users with opportunities for solitude and stewardship. To learn more about Pocatello Trail Mapping, visit pocatello.gov/886/Trail-Mapping.

