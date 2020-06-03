POCATELLO — After suspending water service shutoffs since late March, the city of Pocatello will resume shutting off water service for non-payment starting July 7.
If residents are unable to pay their utility bill, they must make a payment arrangement with the Utility Billing Department no later then July 6 at 5 p.m. All arrangements must be done in writing and can be sent via email to utilities@pocatello.us or dropped in one of the city’s utility payment boxes. Arrangements must include a date when the bill will be paid in full. The Utility Billing Department will confirm receipt of a payment arrangement with the customer. Staff asks that arrangements include a valid phone number and/or email address. More information on how to make an arrangement can be found at https://pocatello.us/661/Payment-Arrangements.
“During Idaho’s stay-home order, the city recognized many citizens were out of work or working reduced hours,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We felt it was important to keep water service available while everyone was home. Now that Idaho is reopening according to Gov. Little’s Idaho Rebounds Plan, citizens are returning to work. If you need to make payment arrangements for your city of Pocatello utility bill, please contact Utility Billing by July 6.”
Per city ordinance, account holders who have not paid in full by the due date on their bill or by their payment arrangement date will be shut off. These accounts will incur an “out for shutoff fee” of $40 that is billed with the next billing cycle. If the account holder does not have a $150 deposit on file, the deposit will also be charged. The deposit and any past due amount will be required to be paid before service is restored.
Payments for past-due amounts can be made in person at the Utility Billing window at City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave., or by calling the department at 208-234-6241. The 3% credit/debit card processing charge for payments made to the city of Pocatello is still being waived. Payments can also be placed in the utility bill drop boxes at City Hall. Payments must be received and receipted by July 6 at 5 p.m. to avoid service interruption.
Other methods of paying utility bills are available, such as:
— Online bill pay at https://www.pocatello.us/356/Utility-Bill-Pay.
— Bill pay through a financial institution
— Mailing a check.
Due to possible delays in receiving these types of payments, staff encourages residents to pay by phone or in-person to avoid service interruption.
Residents with questions about payment arrangements or their bills are encouraged to contact the Utility Billing Department by calling 208-234-6241 or via email at utilities@pocatello.us.